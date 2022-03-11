Cat and Dog Food Delivery

I just wanted to let you know that after 30 years of using other dog food I am so pleased with yours. My other dogs have never had a shiny coat and this dog does. He is beautiful.

I did hours of research trying to find the right food. My trainer recommended you and I am so glad. I am loving the grain free. Back in August we adopted a rescue lab who was going to be an "allergy" dog. As soon as we switched to NS his itching has decreased, thank you, thank you, thank you.