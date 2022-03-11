Cat and Dog Food Delivery

My shopping cart
Thanks to my pet food I'm able to provide my US Veteran the independence he deserves.
I just wanted to let you know that after 30 years of using other dog food I am so pleased with yours. My other dogs have never had a shiny coat and this dog does. He is beautiful.
I did hours of research trying to find the right food. My trainer recommended you and I am so glad. I am loving the grain free. Back in August we adopted a rescue lab who was going to be an "allergy" dog. As soon as we switched to NS his itching has decreased, thank you, thank you, thank you.
I've been on this pet food since I was just a small puppy. Now, I'm a BIG healthy girl with an active lifestyle!
Service dogs require sound nutrition to perform the best job of all: taking care of my human.
As a police dog, I need a healthy pet food. The Plus Recipe helps my joints stay in good shape so I can catch all the bad guys.
Corgis tend to be gassy (yikes) but the New Zealand Recipe makes my tummy happy! Happy tummy = no gas
Hi Alan, all is well. The food was delivered today to my home. I can not thank you enough. I went to our local farm store this morning to get some dog food to hold them over. Of course none compared but I got them taste of the wild, it seemed like the best choice. They wouldn't eat it. So thank you again so much. You went above and beyond and I appreciate it.
I appreciate the work that you do. I really like this service and have referred you to many friends.
Oh my goodness! I just had to send you a quick e-mail to thank you for the wonderful "Welcome Box"!! All those goodies and the awesome carry bag! :) Love it!! Faith already ate a bowl of the food and loved it! She is now chewing on her sweet potato chew!Thank you again...you have a new customer for life!!
As picky as I am with dog food I will say I am very pleased to be feeding my five dogs this brand!!!!